Crimes reported for Dec. 25, 2021
AGUA DULCE
VEHICLE THEFT: 11700 block Davenport Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 17500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Camran Avenue
ASSAULT: 32nd Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
ASSAULT: 44200 block 36th Street West
ASSAULT: 44800 block Lotus Lane
BURGLARY: 7300 block West Avenue H
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue J-4
THEFT: 44000 block Glenraven Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 1800 block Quartzite Street
BURGLARY: 38600 block Sumac Avenue
BURGLARY: 3000 block East Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3500 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
