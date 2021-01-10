Crime map, Jan. 10, 2021

Crimes reported for Dec. 25, 2020

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 17000 block East Avenue O

ASSAULT: 41000 block 162nd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 45300 block 11th Street West

BURGLARY: 42500 block Camden Way

BURGLARY: 44100 block Gillan Avenue

BURGLARY: 44200 block Sea Breeze Lane

BURGLARY: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue

RAPE: 45400 block Thornwood Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4300 block West Avenue L-6

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 600 block East Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 3800 block Sunstream Avenue

ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block Larkin Avenue

ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive

BURGLARY: 4700 block Sungate Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: First Street West and Palmdale Boulevard

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.