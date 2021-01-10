Crimes reported for Dec. 25, 2020
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 17000 block East Avenue O
ASSAULT: 41000 block 162nd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 45300 block 11th Street West
BURGLARY: 42500 block Camden Way
BURGLARY: 44100 block Gillan Avenue
BURGLARY: 44200 block Sea Breeze Lane
BURGLARY: 44700 block Gadsden Avenue
RAPE: 45400 block Thornwood Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 4300 block West Avenue L-6
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43400 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 600 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 3800 block Sunstream Avenue
ASSAULT: 38100 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 400 block West Park Drive
BURGLARY: 4700 block Sungate Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: First Street West and Palmdale Boulevard
