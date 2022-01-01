Crime map, Jan. 1, 2022

Crimes reported for Dec. 16, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-8

ASSAULT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue

BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue J

BURGLARY: 3000 block Camino Hermanos

BURGLARY: 43200 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 43500 block 17th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block Business Center Parkway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 44300 block Palm Vista Avenue

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block York Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 6200 block West Avenue J-14

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37500 block Manchester Street

ASSAULT: 800 block East Palmdale

ROBBERY: 3300 block Rollingridge Avenue

ROBBERY: 38000 block Berly Court

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3600 block East Avenue P

THEFT: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37900 block Wesley Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 9000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.