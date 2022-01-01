Crimes reported for Dec. 16, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
BURGLARY: 1500 block West Avenue J
BURGLARY: 3000 block Camino Hermanos
BURGLARY: 43200 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 43500 block 17th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43100 block Business Center Parkway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44600 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 44300 block Palm Vista Avenue
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block York Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 6200 block West Avenue J-14
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37500 block Manchester Street
ASSAULT: 800 block East Palmdale
ROBBERY: 3300 block Rollingridge Avenue
ROBBERY: 38000 block Berly Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3600 block East Avenue P
THEFT: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block Wesley Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 9000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.