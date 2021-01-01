Crimes reported for Dec. 16, 2020
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: 44400 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 48000 block 93rd Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue H-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Thornbush Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 47700 block Division Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38600 block Landon Avenue
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue R
