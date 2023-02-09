Crimes reported for Jan. 24, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 40100 block 179th Street East
THEFT: 40500 block 173rd Street East
THEFT: 41200 block 177th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Avenue K-8
RAPE: 42900 block Pearlwood Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43300 block Gingham Avenue
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Peaceful Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block San Luis Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Yucca Avenue
LLANO
THEFT: 165th Street East and Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 37400 block 70th Street East
ASSAULT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue Q-3
BURGLARY: 40400 block Aster Place
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 55th Street West and Avenue L-8
SUN VILLAGE
VEHICLE THEFT: 110th Street East and Avenue Q
