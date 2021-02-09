Crimes reported for January 24, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 240th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 43800 block Glenraven Road
ASSAULT: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Nugent Street
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-13
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue J5
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 13200 block East Avenue R-4
PALMDALE
ARSON: 37100 block Zinnia Street
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block Ninth Street East
ASSAULT: 55th Street East and East Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q
ROBBERY: 37500 block Christina Court
THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Noble Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 40200 block Maravilla Avenue
PEARBLOSSOM
ASSAULT: 12100 block Pearblossom Highway
