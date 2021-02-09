AV Crime Map, Feb. 9, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for January 24, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ARSON: 240th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 43800 block Glenraven Road

ASSAULT: 44700 block Stanridge Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Nugent Street

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue H-13

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue J5

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 13200 block East Avenue R-4

PALMDALE

ARSON: 37100 block Zinnia Street

ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 37200 block 47th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block Ninth Street East

ASSAULT: 55th Street East and East Avenue R-8

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue Q

ROBBERY: 37500 block Christina Court

THEFT: 1100 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Noble Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 40200 block Maravilla Avenue

PEARBLOSSOM

ASSAULT: 12100 block Pearblossom Highway

