Crimes reported for Jan. 23, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ARSON: 43100 block 260th Street East
THEFT: 40300 block 170th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2600 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 44000 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 3500 block West Avenue K-12
HOMICIDE: 1600 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block Gardenia Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way
LLANO
BURGLARY: 20200 block Fort Tejon Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 37600 block Melton Avenue
ASSAULT: 37900 block 58th Street East
BURGLARY: 40300 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 3800 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4300 block Troy Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 4200 block Sorrell Avenue
