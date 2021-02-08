Crimes reported for Jan. 23, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 44400 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 45200 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block Staffordshire Drive
THEFT: 42900 block 19th Street West
THEFT: 43300 block 25th Street West
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block West Avenue H
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 37400 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 4000 block Sungate Drive
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue R-4
VEHICLE THEFT: Eveningside Drive and Mountain View Drive
