Crimes reported for Jan. 23, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43600 block 16th Street East

ASSAULT: 44400 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 45200 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 1100 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 1000 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block Staffordshire Drive

THEFT: 42900 block 19th Street West

THEFT: 43300 block 25th Street West

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1300 block Meadow View Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block East Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 3500 block West Avenue H

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 37400 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 4000 block Sungate Drive

ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue R-4

VEHICLE THEFT: Eveningside Drive and Mountain View Drive

