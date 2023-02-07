Crimes reported for Jan. 21-22, 2023
AGUA DULCE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 10700 block Escondido Road
LAKE HUGHES
ASSAULT: 20000 block Pine Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 16400 block Rawhide Avenue
ASSAULT: 39800 block 145th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 17800 block Mossdale Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 4200 block West Ivesbrook Street
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44100 block Yucca Avenue
ASSAULT: 44400 block Benald Street
ASSAULT: 44600 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44800 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 700 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J-12
BURGLARY: 130th Street East and Avenue E
BURGLARY: 45000 block Redwood Avenue
ROBBERY: Avenue K and Sierra Highway
THEFT: 1000 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Pasteur Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Newgrove Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 17th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43800 block Birchtree Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block 36th Street West
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 121st Street East and Avenue S-8
ROBBERY: 8500 block Pearblossom Highway
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 20th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2500 block Carolyn Drive
ASSAULT: 3000 block Tourmaline Lane
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 39700 block 30th Street West
RAPE: 5800 block Evergem Avenue
ROBBERY: 1200 block East Avenue S
ROBBERY: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ROBBERY: 900 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 11th Street East and Avenue R
THEFT: 38200 block Armstrong Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block Auto Vista Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
