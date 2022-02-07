Crime map, Feb. 7, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 22, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 41000 block 177th Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2700 block Minford Street

ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45100 block Division Street

BURGLARY: 1700 block East Avenue J

BURGLARY: 44500 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 42700 block Eighth Street West

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Youngblood Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue I

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Trevor Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-12

BURGLARY: 38400 block Sixth Street East

ROBBERY: 39900 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Rhubarb Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 5600 block East Avenue R-11

SUN VILLAGE

VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue O

