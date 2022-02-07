Crimes reported for Jan. 22, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 41000 block 177th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2700 block Minford Street
ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45100 block Division Street
BURGLARY: 1700 block East Avenue J
BURGLARY: 44500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 42700 block Eighth Street West
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Youngblood Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Trevor Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R-12
BURGLARY: 38400 block Sixth Street East
ROBBERY: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Rhubarb Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 5600 block East Avenue R-11
SUN VILLAGE
VEHICLE THEFT: 90th Street East and Avenue O
