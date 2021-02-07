Crime map, Feb. 7, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 22, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 33100 block Santiago Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 85800 block Escondido Canyon Road

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1800 block Marion Avenue

ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue L

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: Fourth Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)

HOMICIDE: 2200 block Morningside Avenue

HOMICIDE: 25th Street East and Avenue J

ROBBERY: 500 block West Jackman Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42900 block 39th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

LITTLEROCK

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 107th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38300 block 10th Street East

BURGLARY: 37900 block 47th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue

THEFT: 39300 block Riverbend Street

THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block East Avenue R-10

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 12th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41600 block 47th Street West

