Crimes reported for Jan. 22, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 33100 block Santiago Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 85800 block Escondido Canyon Road
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1800 block Marion Avenue
ASSAULT: 3000 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Fourth Street East and Columbia Way (Avenue M)
HOMICIDE: 2200 block Morningside Avenue
HOMICIDE: 25th Street East and Avenue J
ROBBERY: 500 block West Jackman Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42900 block 39th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 107th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 10th Street East
BURGLARY: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 300 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue
THEFT: 39300 block Riverbend Street
THEFT: 40100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block East Avenue R-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block 12th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41600 block 47th Street West
