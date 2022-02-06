Crime map, Feb. 6, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 21, 2022

ACTON

THEFT: 1500 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane

ASSAULT: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 2000 block Holguin Street

ASSAULT: 42900 block Fanchon Avenue

ASSAULT: 44300 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 41700 block Firenze Street

THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue H-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Third Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Foxton Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block Kildare Street

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 38300 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue S-2

ASSAULT: 35900 block 50th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block Siamese Lane

ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12

ASSAULT: Oakcrest Avenue and Westview Drive

BURGLARY: 1800 block Upper Court

HOMICIDE: 4100 block East Avenue Q-14

ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 30th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Silica Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 41000 block Rimfield Drive

