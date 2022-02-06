Crimes reported for Jan. 21, 2022
ACTON
THEFT: 1500 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 200 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2000 block Holguin Street
ASSAULT: 42900 block Fanchon Avenue
ASSAULT: 44300 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 41700 block Firenze Street
THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue H-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Foxton Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block Kildare Street
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 38300 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue S-2
ASSAULT: 35900 block 50th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Siamese Lane
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-12
ASSAULT: Oakcrest Avenue and Westview Drive
BURGLARY: 1800 block Upper Court
HOMICIDE: 4100 block East Avenue Q-14
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block 30th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38800 block Silica Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 41000 block Rimfield Drive
