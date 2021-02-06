Crimes reported for Jan. 21, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue H-4
ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block 23rd Street West
BURGLARY: 1600 block Lobo Court
BURGLARY: 44300 block 27th Street West
BURGLARY: 44500 block 15th Street West
BURGLARY: 45400 block 30th Street West
BURGLARY: 45400 block Kingtree Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadowview Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Park Somerset Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Kettering
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 36100 block 106th Street East
ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue T-12
PALMDALE
ARSON: 3500 block East Avenue S-12
ASSAULT: 2700 block Bouquet Lane
ASSAULT: 2800 block Greenbrier Street
ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East
ASSAULT: 4500 block Spring Canyon Lane
THEFT: 37300 block 55th Street East
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5700 block Columbia Way (Avenue M)
