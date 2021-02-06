Crime map, Feb. 6, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 21, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue H-4

ASSAULT: 42000 block Fourth Street West

ASSAULT: 44300 block 23rd Street West

BURGLARY: 1600 block Lobo Court

BURGLARY: 44300 block 27th Street West

BURGLARY: 44500 block 15th Street West

BURGLARY: 45400 block 30th Street West

BURGLARY: 45400 block Kingtree Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block Meadowview Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block Park Somerset Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 43100 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Kettering

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 36100 block 106th Street East

ASSAULT: 9200 block East Avenue T-12

PALMDALE

ARSON: 3500 block East Avenue S-12

ASSAULT: 2700 block Bouquet Lane

ASSAULT: 2800 block Greenbrier Street

ASSAULT: 38200 block 12th Street East

ASSAULT: 4500 block Spring Canyon Lane

THEFT: 37300 block 55th Street East

THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 5700 block Columbia Way (Avenue M)

