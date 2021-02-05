Crimes reported for Jan. 20, 2021
ACTON
BURGLARY: 4800 block Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 45200 block 18th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block East Oldfield Street
ASSAULT: Avenue K-4 and Homestead Street
BURGLARY: 43300 block 16th Street West
ROBBERY: 300 block West Avenue J-8
ROBBERY: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue G
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-8
THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue G
THEFT: 50300 block 60th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue K
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: Avenue S and Downing Street
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 4900 block Mountain View Drive
