0205 crime map

Crimes reported for Jan. 20, 2021

ACTON

BURGLARY: 4800 block Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 45200 block 18th Street East

ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 600 block East Oldfield Street

ASSAULT: Avenue K-4 and Homestead Street

BURGLARY: 43300 block 16th Street West

ROBBERY: 300 block West Avenue J-8

ROBBERY: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue G

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-8

THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue G

THEFT: 50300 block 60th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 20th Street West and Avenue K

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3200 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: Avenue S and Downing Street

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 4900 block Mountain View Drive

