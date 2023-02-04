Crimes reported for Jan. 19-20, 2023
ACTON
BURGLARY: 31800 block 41st Street West
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 150th Street East and Avenue O
BURGLARY: 38600 block 156th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 15800 block East Avenue Q-7
THEFT: 41000 block 176th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 15100 block Lanfair Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 41400 block 151st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 1400 block Indian Sage Road
ASSAULT: 1500 block Sutherland Street
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 45000 block Camolin Avenue
ASSAULT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 45100 block Andale Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: Avenue H-8 and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 10th Street East and Avenue G-12
BURGLARY: 44200 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Avenue S
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 1300 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
THEFT: 45600 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 700 block West Kettering Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue J-10
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block 22nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-13 and Cedar Avenue
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 8200 block Pearblossom Highway
NEENACH
VEHICLE THEFT: 22000 block West Avenue E-7
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 38500 block Ladella Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 39300 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 50th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 39300 block 10th Street West
RAPE: 6100 block East Avenue T
ROBBERY: 20th Street East and Avenue S
ROBBERY: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 5500 block Fort Tejon Road
THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 3700 block Southview Court
THEFT: 39300 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 4600 block Vitrina Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 37300 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block Tierra Subida
VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 4700 block Diamond Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P) and Sierra Highway
QUARTZ HILL
BURGLARY: 5100 block West Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VALYERMO
VEHICLE THEFT: 17100 block Bobs Gap Road
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.