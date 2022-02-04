Crime map, Feb. 4, 2022

Crimes reported for Jan. 19, 2022

ACTON

ASSAULT: Desert Road and Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H

ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue H-10

ASSAULT: 43400 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L-6

BURGLARY: 200 block West Nugent Street

THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J

THEFT: 43900 block Third Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 46400 block 172nd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L-6

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Way

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38800 block Fruitridge Court

ASSAULT: 400 block Fairway Drive

ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37500 block Gilworth Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Sixth Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 42000 block 50th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block Purplebush Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue M-8

