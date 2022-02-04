Crimes reported for Jan. 19, 2022
ACTON
ASSAULT: Desert Road and Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue H
ASSAULT: 3300 block East Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: 43400 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Jackman Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L-6
BURGLARY: 200 block West Nugent Street
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 43900 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 46400 block 172nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Avenue L-6
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38800 block Fruitridge Court
ASSAULT: 400 block Fairway Drive
ASSAULT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37500 block Gilworth Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Sixth Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 42000 block 50th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 42000 block Purplebush Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 4500 block West Avenue M-8
