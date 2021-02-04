Crime map, Feb. 4, 2021

Crimes reported for Jan. 19, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 20200 block East Avenue H-12

LANCASTER

ARSON: 3000 block San Luis Drive

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45400 block Third Street East

ASSAULT: 45500 block Beech Avenue

ASSAULT: 45600 block Sancroft Avenue

ASSAULT: 600 block Woodington Drive

ASSAULT: Avenue J-8 and Rodin Avenue

BURGLARY: 42900 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J

RAPE: 44900 block Date Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Pillsbury Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Third Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Millling Street

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 9400 block East Avenue T-10

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37500 block Sierra Highway

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41100 block 17th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Ocotillo Drive

