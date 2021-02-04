Crimes reported for Jan. 19, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 20200 block East Avenue H-12
LANCASTER
ARSON: 3000 block San Luis Drive
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45400 block Third Street East
ASSAULT: 45500 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 45600 block Sancroft Avenue
ASSAULT: 600 block Woodington Drive
ASSAULT: Avenue J-8 and Rodin Avenue
BURGLARY: 42900 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J
RAPE: 44900 block Date Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block West Pillsbury Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Sahuayo Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 45100 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Millling Street
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 9400 block East Avenue T-10
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 15th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37500 block Sierra Highway
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 41100 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38800 block Ocotillo Drive
