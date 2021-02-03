Crime Map, Feb. 3, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

 

Crimes reported for January 18, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2000 block Holguin Street

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue J-2

ASSAULT: 3500 block Cooperstown Avenue

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street

ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way

ASSAULT: 45100 block Cedar Avenue

ASSAULT: 45500 block Fairbanks Avenue

BURGLARY: 43700 block 17th Street West

ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4

THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West

THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

THEFT: Fern Avenue and Jackman Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue H-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 100 block Asusena Drive

ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block Hendon Drive

ASSAULT: 38500 block Fourth Street East

BURGLARY: 2600 block Nandina Drive

BURGLARY: 36800 block 42nd Street East

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue Q-9

THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue R-12

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 42400 block 57th Street West

