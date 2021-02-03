Crimes reported for January 18, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2000 block Holguin Street
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue J-2
ASSAULT: 3500 block Cooperstown Avenue
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 44600 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 45100 block Cedar Avenue
ASSAULT: 45500 block Fairbanks Avenue
BURGLARY: 43700 block 17th Street West
ROBBERY: 700 block West Avenue K-4
THEFT: 42100 block Seventh Street West
THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
THEFT: Fern Avenue and Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Avenue H-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 100 block Asusena Drive
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 36500 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block Hendon Drive
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fourth Street East
BURGLARY: 2600 block Nandina Drive
BURGLARY: 36800 block 42nd Street East
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue Q-9
THEFT: 3500 block East Avenue R-12
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 42400 block 57th Street West
