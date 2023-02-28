Crimes reported for Feb. 11-12, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with showers developing this afternoon. High 49F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with rain likely. Low 37F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Updated: February 28, 2023 @ 8:42 am
Crimes reported for Feb. 11-12, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40300 block 166th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1500 block West Avenue H-10
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 2300 block Double Play Way
ASSAULT: 3200 block West Avenue J-2
ASSAULT: 3700 block Spice Street
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 43600 block 16th Street East
ASSAULT: 43700 block 21st Street West
ASSAULT: 43800 block 44th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Engle Way
ASSAULT: 44100 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block 87th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Mays Court
ASSAULT: 45800 block Challenger Way
ASSAULT: Lancaster Boulevard and Sierra Highway
HOMICIDE: 900 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 200 block East Avenue H-8
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 3100 block Topaz Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 8700 block East Avenue J
THEFT: 230th Street East and Avenue J
THEFT: 45200 block Pickford Avenue
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: Fig Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 100th Street East and East Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue J-7
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Double Play Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue J-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Fern Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ARSON: 35100 block 80th Street East
ASSAULT: 34900 block 82nd Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37200 block Weeping Branch Street
ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-11
BURGLARY: 800 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 40700 block Rancho Vista Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 4800 block East Avenue R-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Saint Laurent Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 5700 block Diamond Street
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.