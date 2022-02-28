Crimes reported for Feb. 12, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 170th Street East and Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-14
ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-2
ASSAULT: 44500 block Fenhold Street
ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue
BURGLARY: 2500 block West Avenue K
RAPE: 44500 block Freer Way
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: Pillsbury Street and Trevor Avenue
THEFT: 42500 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 52nd Street West and Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 65th Street West and Avenue A
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-5
BURGLARY: 38400 block 27th Street East
RAPE: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12
ROBBERY: 39800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 1700 block Hitchcock Place
THEFT: 37400 block Golden Circle
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
