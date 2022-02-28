Crime map, Feb. 28, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 12, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 170th Street East and Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue H-14

ASSAULT: 1800 block East Avenue J-2

ASSAULT: 44500 block Fenhold Street

ASSAULT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue

BURGLARY: 2500 block West Avenue K

RAPE: 44500 block Freer Way

ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J

ROBBERY: Pillsbury Street and Trevor Avenue

THEFT: 42500 block Sixth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 52nd Street West and Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 65th Street West and Avenue A

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 500 block East Avenue Q-5

BURGLARY: 38400 block 27th Street East

RAPE: 1000 block East Avenue Q-12

ROBBERY: 39800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 1700 block Hitchcock Place

THEFT: 37400 block Golden Circle

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4

