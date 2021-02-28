Crimes reported for Feb. 12, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 13700 block East Avenue G-8
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43900 block Sandstarr Court
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 45300 block Raysack Avenue
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue K
ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue K
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue H-15
THEFT: 300 block West Avenue I
THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 12th Street West
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38400 block 35th Street East
BURGLARY: 38600 block Desert View Drive
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 37400 block 37th Street East
THEFT: 38400 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Hendon Drive
