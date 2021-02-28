Crime map, Feb. 28, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 12, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 13700 block East Avenue G-8

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43900 block Sandstarr Court

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 45300 block Raysack Avenue

ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue K

ASSAULT: Avenue J and Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 800 block West Avenue K

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 1500 block West Avenue H-15

THEFT: 300 block West Avenue I

THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block 12th Street West

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38400 block 35th Street East

BURGLARY: 38600 block Desert View Drive

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue S

THEFT: 37400 block 37th Street East

THEFT: 38400 block Sixth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Hendon Drive

