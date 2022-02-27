Crimes reported for Feb. 11, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 40900 block 166th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue H
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 2300 block West Avenue K-15
ASSAULT: 43400 block Seventh Street East
ASSAULT: 800 block East Landsford Street
BURGLARY: 1800 block West Avenue K-4
BURGLARY: 700 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block East Avenue I
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Cedar Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1000 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: 38000 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: Second Street East and Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
THEFT: East Avenue S-8 and Summerholly Circle
