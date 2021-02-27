Crimes reported for Feb. 11, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40000 block Ridgemist Street
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-8
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13
ASSAULT: 3600 block West Avenue K-12
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Raysack Avenue
BURGLARY: 700 block West Kettering Street
ROBBERY: 44000 block Sierra Highway
ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Langhorn Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue J-8
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7300 block East Avenue U-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 22nd Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36th Street East and Avenue R-8
ASSAULT: 38200 block East 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 39100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue S-4
