Crime map, Feb. 27, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 11, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40000 block Ridgemist Street

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 15th Street West and Avenue K-8

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J-13

ASSAULT: 3600 block West Avenue K-12

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 44200 block Kingtree Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Raysack Avenue

BURGLARY: 700 block West Kettering Street

ROBBERY: 44000 block Sierra Highway

ROBBERY: 500 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block East Langhorn Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street West and Avenue J-8

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 7300 block East Avenue U-2

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 22nd Street East and East Palmdale Boulevard

ASSAULT: 36th Street East and Avenue R-8

ASSAULT: 38200 block East 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 39100 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 39300 block Fifth Street West

THEFT: 200 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 4200 block East Avenue S-4

