Crime map, Feb. 26, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 10, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 300 block East Langhorn Street

ASSAULT: 3300 block Knott Court

ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6

ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East

ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43900 block Fabrik Avenue

THEFT: 42200 block Sixth Street West

THEFT: 43100 block 15th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 37600 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue S

ASSAULT: 38500 block Pond Avenue

ASSAULT: 39500 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 40000 block 10th Street West

ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue Q

BURGLARY: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 36500 block Vista del Lago Street

BURGLARY: 38400 block Cougar Pass

BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue Q-9

THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 44000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Deblynn Court

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block 42nd Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S

