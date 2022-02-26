Crimes reported for Feb. 10, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block East Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: 3300 block Knott Court
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44500 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43900 block Fabrik Avenue
THEFT: 42200 block Sixth Street West
THEFT: 43100 block 15th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 45800 block Challenger Way
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37600 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block East Avenue S
ASSAULT: 38500 block Pond Avenue
ASSAULT: 39500 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 40000 block 10th Street West
ASSAULT: 600 block West Avenue Q
BURGLARY: 1400 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 36500 block Vista del Lago Street
BURGLARY: 38400 block Cougar Pass
BURGLARY: 800 block East Avenue Q-9
THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
THEFT: 37900 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 44000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 100 block Deblynn Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37500 block 42nd Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4600 block East Avenue S
