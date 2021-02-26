Crime map, Feb. 26, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 10, 2021

GREEN VALLEY

ASSAULT: 15400 block Calle Malza

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ROBBERY: 16400 block Stagecoach Avenue

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block Caperton Street

ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 42800 block Tumblewood Way

ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44300 block Elmwood Avenue

ASSAULT: 44900 block Date Avenue

ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue G

BURGLARY: 44700 block Fern Avenue

ROBBERY: 1700 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 44700 block fern Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Newgrove Street

THEFT: 1400 block West Jenner Street

THEFT: 17th Street East and Avenue J

THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 3800 block Pelona Vista Drive

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue R-7

ASSAULT: 37600 block 13th Street East

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue R-3

THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East

