Crimes reported for Feb. 10, 2021
GREEN VALLEY
ASSAULT: 15400 block Calle Malza
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ROBBERY: 16400 block Stagecoach Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block Caperton Street
ASSAULT: 1300 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 42800 block Tumblewood Way
ASSAULT: 43400 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Elmwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 44900 block Date Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block East Avenue G
BURGLARY: 44700 block Fern Avenue
ROBBERY: 1700 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 44700 block fern Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2100 block East Newgrove Street
THEFT: 1400 block West Jenner Street
THEFT: 17th Street East and Avenue J
THEFT: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 3800 block Pelona Vista Drive
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block East Avenue R-7
ASSAULT: 37600 block 13th Street East
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1300 block East Avenue R-3
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
