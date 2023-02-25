Crimes reported for Feb. 9-10, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40100 block Ridgemist Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 170th Street East and Park Valley Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 3000 block San Miguel Drive
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43200 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44300 block Fig Avenue
ASSAULT: 44700 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 47400 block Division Street
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue H-7
BURGLARY: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 45200 block Seventh Street East
THEFT: 200 block East Avenue H
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block Imperial Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 3600 block East Avenue H-10
PALMDALE
ARSON: 37300 block Casa Verde Drive
ASSAULT: 3500 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 37000 block Via Del Rio
ASSAULT: 37500 block Oxford Drive
ASSAULT: 38800 block Carolside Avenue
ASSAULT: Antelope Valley Freeway and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
ASSAULT: Avenue S and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: Rae Street and Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 3100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 38100 block 47th Street East
BURGLARY: 6300 block Barletta Court
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Sweetbrier Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block Nandina Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: Diamond Street and Laurel Court
VEHICLE THEFT: Marsala Drive and Opal Avenue
