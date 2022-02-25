Crimes reported for Feb. 9, 2022
ACTON
BURGLARY: 3600 block Smith Avenue
THEFT: 500 block East Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 44300 block Calston Avenue
ASSAULT: 44600 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 3700 block West Avenue J-7
ROBBERY: 1700 block West Avenue K
ROBBERY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 9300 block West Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 4th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10
ASSAULT: 39000 block 11th Street West
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37600 block 36th Street East
BURGLARY: 3800 block East Avenue R
ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block East Avenue R-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.