Crimes reported for Feb. 9, 2022

ACTON

BURGLARY: 3600 block Smith Avenue

THEFT: 500 block East Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 44300 block Calston Avenue

ASSAULT: 44600 block Cedar Avenue

BURGLARY: 3700 block West Avenue J-7

ROBBERY: 1700 block West Avenue K

ROBBERY: 800 block West Lancaster Boulevard

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1700 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 9300 block West Avenue G

VEHICLE THEFT: 42300 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block 4th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 200 block East Avenue Q-10

ASSAULT: 39000 block 11th Street West

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37600 block 36th Street East

BURGLARY: 3800 block East Avenue R

ROBBERY: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block East Avenue R-11

