Crimes reported for Feb. 9, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block Carpenter Drive
ASSAULT: 44400 block 37th Street West
ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J-5
BURGLARY: 44700 block Fern Avenue
ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block East Newgrove Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block Pino Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 7400 block Pino Avenue
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 42400 block 30th Street West
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue L-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Lively Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ROBBERY: 37200 block 90th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue N-12
ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 39100 block 10th Street West
BURGLARY: 38500 block 27th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Hornbeam Road
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10
