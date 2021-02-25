Crime map, Feb. 25, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 9, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 43400 block Carpenter Drive

ASSAULT: 44400 block 37th Street West

ASSAULT: 800 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 1000 block East Avenue J-5

BURGLARY: 44700 block Fern Avenue

ROBBERY: 1700 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2000 block East Newgrove Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block Pino Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 7400 block Pino Avenue

THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 42400 block 30th Street West

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue L-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block 16th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Lively Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ROBBERY: 37200 block 90th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue N-12

ASSAULT: 38500 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 39100 block 10th Street West

BURGLARY: 38500 block 27th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Hornbeam Road

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-10

