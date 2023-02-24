Crimes reported for Feb. 8, 2023
ANTELOPE ACRES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with periods of rain. High 49F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 37F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: February 24, 2023 @ 6:01 am
Crimes reported for Feb. 8, 2023
ANTELOPE ACRES
THEFT: 10200 block West Avenue E
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16500 block Newmont Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block 169th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 100 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 44200 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 3700 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44100 block Parkview Lane
BURGLARY: 45600 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1700 block Viridan Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43300 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block Yaffa Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Comstock Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 43900 block Second Street East
PALMDALE
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5800 block Saint Laurent Drive
THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block Caminito Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 37900 block Tamara Place
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.