Crimes reported for Feb. 8, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street
ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Double Play Way
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 47700 block Beech Avenue
THEFT: 21st Street West and Avenue J-8
THEFT: 2500 block West Avenue J-2
THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Beech Avenue
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 37000 block 94th Street East
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38100 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 38700 block Orchid View Place
ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West
ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R
ASSAULT: 5600 block Crane Court
BURGLARY: 2300 block East Avenue S
BURGLARY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
BURGLARY: 37900 block 20th Street East
BURGLARY: 37900 block Sixth Street East
BURGLARY: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 2100 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block West Avenue L-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.