Crime map, Feb. 24, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 8, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42400 block Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 800 block West Jackman Street

ROBBERY: 1300 block West Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 2300 block West Double Play Way

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 47700 block Beech Avenue

THEFT: 21st Street West and Avenue J-8

THEFT: 2500 block West Avenue J-2

THEFT: 45400 block 25th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 44700 block Beech Avenue

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 37000 block 94th Street East

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38100 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38200 block 13th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block Larkin Avenue

ASSAULT: 38700 block Orchid View Place

ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West

ASSAULT: 4100 block East Avenue R

ASSAULT: 5600 block Crane Court

BURGLARY: 2300 block East Avenue S

BURGLARY: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

BURGLARY: 37900 block 20th Street East

BURGLARY: 37900 block Sixth Street East

BURGLARY: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 2100 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 1700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 38200 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5000 block West Avenue L-3

