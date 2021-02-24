AV CrimeMap, Feb. 24, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for February 8, 2021

ACTON

ASSAULT: 5000 block Escondido Canyon Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 41400 block 151st Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J

ASSAULT: 43200 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: 43700 block Heaton Avenue

BURGLARY: 500 block East Lingard Street

RAPE: Avenue H-8 and Sierra Highway

THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sundance Court

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Corkwood Avenue

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 5000 block Maseilles Court

ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and East Avenue R

BURGLARY: 3200 block East Avenue R-12

THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Essex Drive

