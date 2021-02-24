Crimes reported for February 8, 2021
ACTON
ASSAULT: 5000 block Escondido Canyon Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 41400 block 151st Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Avenue J
ASSAULT: 43200 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 43700 block Heaton Avenue
BURGLARY: 500 block East Lingard Street
RAPE: Avenue H-8 and Sierra Highway
THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 44100 block Sundance Court
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue H-8 and Corkwood Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 5000 block Maseilles Court
ASSAULT: Fifth Street East and East Avenue R
BURGLARY: 3200 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Essex Drive
