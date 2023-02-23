Crimes reported for Feb. 7, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 7:22 am
Crimes reported for Feb. 7, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 17000 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block West Avenue K
ASSAULT: 45100 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 45400 block Berrymore Avenue
ASSAULT: Avenue J-8 and Division Street
BURGLARY: 1500 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 165th Street East and Avenue G
BURGLARY: 45100 block Yucca Avenue
BURGLARY: 85th Street East and Avenue H
THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block Commerce Center Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 10th Street West and Avenue H-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 165th Street East and Avenue G
VEHICLE THEFT: 2300 block West Avenue J-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44200 block Ruthron Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Stonebridge Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block East Avenue K-4
LITTLEROCK
ROBBERY: 82nd Street East and Pearblossom Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 12200 block East Avenue S
NEENACH
ASSAULT: 25100 block West Avenue B-8
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2000 block East Avenue Q-6
ASSAULT: 38700 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 38800 block Rambler Avenue
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block Sixth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 5300 block Meredith Street
