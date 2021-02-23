AV Crime Map, Feb. 23, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for February 7, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 16100 block Sweetaire Avenue

LANCASTER

ARSON: Avenue C and Sierra Highway

ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 2100 block West Avenue K-14

ASSAULT: 2500 block Garnet Lane

ASSAULT: 3000 block Lingard Street

ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 44600 block Fourth Street East

ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 47th Street West and Avenue J

THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 1500 block Safari Court

ASSAULT: 38400 block 27th Street East

ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 400 block Mesa Verde Avenue

ROBBERY: 38700 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 38200 block 12th Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.