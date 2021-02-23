Crimes reported for February 7, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 16100 block Sweetaire Avenue
LANCASTER
ARSON: Avenue C and Sierra Highway
ASSAULT: 10th Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 2100 block West Avenue K-14
ASSAULT: 2500 block Garnet Lane
ASSAULT: 3000 block Lingard Street
ASSAULT: 43800 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 44600 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 500 block West Avenue J-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 47th Street West and Avenue J
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1500 block Safari Court
ASSAULT: 38400 block 27th Street East
ASSAULT: 38600 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 400 block Mesa Verde Avenue
ROBBERY: 38700 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 38200 block 12th Street East
