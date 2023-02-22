Crimes reported for Feb. 6, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Crimes reported for Feb. 6, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 16400 block Rawhide Avenue
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 200 block West Kettering Street
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 4000 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 44100 block Kirkland Avenue
ASSAULT: 45300 block 32nd Street West
BURGLARY: 1800 block East Norberry Street
ROBBERY: 1600 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 100 block East Avenue K
THEFT: 6100 block West Avenue K-1
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Avenue H-14
VEHICLE THEFT: 1800 block West Avenue J-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block West Pondera Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2100 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 42500 block Wall Street
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J and Challenger Way
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue R-2
ASSAULT: 3000 block East Avenue R-5
ASSAULT: 37600 block Dixie Drive
ASSAULT: 3800 block Club Rancho Drive
ASSAULT: 40500 block Peonza Lane
BURGLARY: 39500 block Fifth Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue Q
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 6800 block Sage Brush Avenue
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.