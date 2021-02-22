Crime map, Feb. 22, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 6, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1600 block West Holguin Street

ROBBERY: 45700 block West Caledonia Court

THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue K

THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8

VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ROBBERY: Fifth Street East and Avenue S

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT: 4600 block West Avenue M-4

VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block West Avenue L-11

