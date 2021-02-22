Crimes reported for Feb. 6, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1600 block West Holguin Street
ROBBERY: 45700 block West Caledonia Court
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue K
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue K-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 200 block East Avenue K-6
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2300 block Old Harold Road
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ROBBERY: Fifth Street East and Avenue S
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 30th Street East
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT: 4600 block West Avenue M-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 5800 block West Avenue L-11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.