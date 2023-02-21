Crimes reported for Feb. 4-5, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39500 block 161st Street East
ASSAULT: 41600 block 176th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 40600 block 168th Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue H-8
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue L
ASSAULT: 42900 block 19th Street West
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 44000 block Beech Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 700 block West Pillsbury Street
ASSAULT: Elm Street and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 44200 block Challenger Way
ROBBERY: 100 block East Avenue J
ROBBERY: 1200 block Regents Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44400 block Fenhold Street
THEFT: 44700 block 90th Street West
THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block East Cactus Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 25th Street East and Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Avenue J-13
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block East Avenue J-2
VEHICLE THEFT: 3100 block West Avenue L-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 21st Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 42900 block 39th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Fenhold Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44600 block Fenhold Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Trevor Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Milling Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block Columbia Way (Avenue M)
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue K-4
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 10800 block East Avenue R-2
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 1100 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 2500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 36800 block Haven Court
ASSAULT: 37100 block 47th Street East
ASSAULT: 38100 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 6200 block Whitney Way
BURGLARY: 39500 block Fifth Street West
ROBBERY: Fairway Drive and Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 1100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 40th Street East and East Avenue S-10
THEFT: 6900 block Evans Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 44400 block 63rd Street West
THEFT: 42200 block Valley Vista Drive
