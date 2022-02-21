Crime map, Feb. 21, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 5, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 42400 block Coronet Court

ASSAULT: 44100 block 20th Street East

ASSAULT: 48100 block 90th Street West

BURGLARY: 42200 block 10th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Jackman Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 80th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2400 block Delicious Lane

ASSAULT: 2700 block B0uquet Lane

ASSAULT: 37300 block Calle Mazatlan

ASSAULT: 37300 block Mahonia Avenue

ASSAULT: 37900 block 58th Street East

ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue R-6

ASSAULT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

ROBBERY: 2500 block Olive Drive

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1900 block East Avenue R-12

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Avenue Q-7

THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

ROBBERY: 52nd Street West and Avenue L-10

