Crimes reported for Feb. 5, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
THEFT: 16900 block East Avenue O
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 42400 block Coronet Court
ASSAULT: 44100 block 20th Street East
ASSAULT: 48100 block 90th Street West
BURGLARY: 42200 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1100 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Spearman Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 800 block West Jackman Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 80th Street East and Lancaster Boulevard
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 90th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2400 block Delicious Lane
ASSAULT: 2700 block B0uquet Lane
ASSAULT: 37300 block Calle Mazatlan
ASSAULT: 37300 block Mahonia Avenue
ASSAULT: 37900 block 58th Street East
ASSAULT: 4600 block East Avenue R-6
ASSAULT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
ROBBERY: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1900 block East Avenue R-12
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 400 block East Avenue Q-7
THEFT: 39900 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
ROBBERY: 52nd Street West and Avenue L-10
