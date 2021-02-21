Crime map, Feb. 21, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 5, 2021

ACTON

BURGLARY: 34100 block Desert Road

THEFT: 4400 block Hubbard Road

VEHICLE THEFT: 34100 block Desert Road

LAKE LOS ANGELES

BURGLARY: 40300 block 173rd Street East

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 43800 block Loneoak Avenue

ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West

ASSAULT: 44600 block Pinon Springs Drive

ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue

BURGLARY: 43200 block Eighth Street East

BURGLARY: 43300 block 30th Street West

ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue I

ROBBERY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 27th Street East and Avenue J

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

THEFT: 700 block West Oldfield Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East

ASSAULT: 41900 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue Q

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Third Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block Terra Verde Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block East Avenue R-12

QUARTZ HILL

ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8

