Crimes reported for Feb. 5, 2021
ACTON
BURGLARY: 34100 block Desert Road
THEFT: 4400 block Hubbard Road
VEHICLE THEFT: 34100 block Desert Road
LAKE LOS ANGELES
BURGLARY: 40300 block 173rd Street East
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1100 block West Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 43800 block Loneoak Avenue
ASSAULT: 44200 block 20th Street West
ASSAULT: 44600 block Pinon Springs Drive
ASSAULT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 45400 block Corkwood Avenue
BURGLARY: 43200 block Eighth Street East
BURGLARY: 43300 block 30th Street West
ROBBERY: 10th Street West and Avenue I
ROBBERY: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 27th Street East and Avenue J
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
THEFT: 700 block West Oldfield Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38300 block 30th Street East
ASSAULT: 41900 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 400 block East Avenue Q
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 39300 block Third Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 4000 block Terra Verde Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 5100 block East Avenue R-12
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 4800 block West Avenue L-8
