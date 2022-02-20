Crimes reported for Feb. 4, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 32nd Street West and Avenue K
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 700 block West Jackman Street
THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Avenue I
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 2200 block Moonlight Court
ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37900 block 30th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Sumac Avenue
THEFT: 15th Street East and Avenue P
THEFT: 1600 block Serval Way
THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT: 37800 block Smoketree Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block 55th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 20th Street East
