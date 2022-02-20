Crime map, Feb. 20, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 4, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 32nd Street West and Avenue K

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 700 block West Jackman Street

THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J

VEHICLE THEFT: 1400 block West Avenue I

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 2200 block Moonlight Court

ASSAULT: 38700 block 20th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37900 block 30th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38600 block Sumac Avenue

THEFT: 15th Street East and Avenue P

THEFT: 1600 block Serval Way

THEFT: 2500 block Olive Drive

THEFT: 37800 block Smoketree Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 37700 block 55th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38600 block 20th Street East

