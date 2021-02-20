Crimes reported for Feb. 4, 2021
LAKE LOS ANGELES
VEHICLE THEFT: 13700 block East Avenue G-4
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West
ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway
BURGLARY: 44900 block Shad Street
BURGLARY: 4600 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ROBBERY: 43800 block 20th Street East
THEFT: 3100 block West Kildare Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-15 and Sunny Lane
LITTLEROCK
ASSAULT: 7500 block East Avenue V
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 1600 block Serval Way
THEFT: 36400 block Harold Third Street
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 700 block East Avenue Q
VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Auto Vista Drive
