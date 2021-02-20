Crime map, Feb. 20, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 4, 2021

LAKE LOS ANGELES

VEHICLE THEFT: 13700 block East Avenue G-4

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 43300 block 16th Street West

ASSAULT: 44200 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44100 block Sierra Highway

BURGLARY: 44900 block Shad Street

BURGLARY: 4600 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ROBBERY: 43800 block 20th Street East

THEFT: 3100 block West Kildare Street

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue K-15 and Sunny Lane

LITTLEROCK

ASSAULT: 7500 block East Avenue V

PALMDALE

BURGLARY: 1600 block Serval Way

THEFT: 36400 block Harold Third Street

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 700 block East Avenue Q

VEHICLE THEFT: 3700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 38300 block 20th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Auto Vista Drive

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.