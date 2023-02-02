Crimes reported for Jan. 17, 2023
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow Circle
ASSAULT: 1200 block Meadow View Lane
ASSAULT: 3300 block West Avenue J-6
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block Kirkland Avenue
ROBBERY: 500 block West Lancaster Boulevard
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 800 block West Avenue L-6
THEFT: 2800 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 43500 block 13th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Cedar Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45200 block Sancroft Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 47600 block Division Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
NEENACH
VEHICLE THEFT: 210th Street West and Avenue D
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 10th Street East and Avenue R
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38600 block Lemsford Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 39500 block Lowes Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block West Avenue S
