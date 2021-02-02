Crimes reported for January 17, 2021
ACTON
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Sierra Highway
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8
ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue H
ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West
ASSAULT: 50th Street West and Avenue J
BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue J-8
BURGLARY: 3100 block East Avenue I
BURGLARY: 43000 block Lemonwood Drive
BURGLARY: 44900 block Harlas Avenue
BURGLARY: 500 block West Kettering
ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block Albert Street
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 59th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 7300 block Shadow Mountain Drive
THEFT: 43000 block Artesia Court
THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Motor Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block West Avenue H
VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block West Avenue L
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Andale Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Thornwood Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block Eston Place
VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I
LITTLEROCK
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 33600 block Cheseboro Road
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East
BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue R
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.