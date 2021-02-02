AV Crime Map, Feb. 2, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

 

Crimes reported for January 17, 2021

ACTON

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 700 block West Sierra Highway

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue J-8

ASSAULT: 2500 block West Avenue H

ASSAULT: 43400 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 43500 block 17th Street West

ASSAULT: 50th Street West and Avenue J

BURGLARY: 1600 block West Avenue J-8

BURGLARY: 3100 block East Avenue I

BURGLARY: 43000 block Lemonwood Drive

BURGLARY: 44900 block Harlas Avenue

BURGLARY: 500 block West Kettering

ROBBERY: 1800 block East Avenue J

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1500 block Albert Street

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43800 block 59th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 7300 block Shadow Mountain Drive

THEFT: 43000 block Artesia Court

THEFT: 43500 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Motor Lane

VEHICLE THEFT: 2500 block West Avenue H

VEHICLE THEFT: 3200 block West Avenue L

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Valley Central Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 44900 block Andale Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 45400 block Thornwood Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block Eston Place

VEHICLE THEFT: 700 block West Avenue I

LITTLEROCK

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 33600 block Cheseboro Road

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 38000 block 15th Street East

BURGLARY: 200 block East Avenue R

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 37100 block 47th Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.