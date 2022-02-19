Crimes reported for Feb. 3, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11
ASSAULT: 42900 block 50th Street West
ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
ASSAULT: 45400 block Cedar Avenue
BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 43900 block Heaton Avenue
BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J-4
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Ivesgrove Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Brandon Thomas Way
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-4
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36900 block Summerholly Circle
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5300 block West Avenue M-8
