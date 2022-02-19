Crime map, Feb. 19, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 3, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 300 block West Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 400 block East Avenue H-11

ASSAULT: 42900 block 50th Street West

ASSAULT: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

ASSAULT: 45400 block Cedar Avenue

BURGLARY: 4000 block West Avenue L

BURGLARY: 43400 block Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 43900 block Heaton Avenue

BURGLARY: 500 block West Avenue J-4

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 42000 block Ivesgrove Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 44300 block Brandon Thomas Way

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block East Lancaster Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 500 block West Avenue J-4

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36900 block Summerholly Circle

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

THEFT: 1300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East

THEFT: 400 block West Palmdale Boulevard

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 5300 block West Avenue M-8

