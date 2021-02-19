Crimes reported for Feb. 3, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue I
ASSAULT: 44300 block Downsview Road
ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East
THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 44900 block 15th Street West
THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive
VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway
PALMDALE
ARSON: 37200 block 52nd Street East
ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Place East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East
ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue
ASSAULT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 36500 block 40th Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block Sierra Court
THEFT: 39000 block Carriage Way
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
