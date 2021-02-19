Crime map, Feb. 19, 2021

Crimes reported for Feb. 3, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 2100 block East Avenue I

ASSAULT: 44300 block Downsview Road

ASSAULT: 45400 block 25th Street East

THEFT: 44200 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 44900 block 15th Street West

THEFT: 45200 block 32nd Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 1100 block Auto Mall Drive

VEHICLE THEFT: 45000 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: Avenue J-8 and Sierra Highway

PALMDALE

ARSON: 37200 block 52nd Street East

ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East

ASSAULT: 38500 block 10th Place East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 10th Street East

ASSAULT: 38700 block Tierra Subida Avenue

ASSAULT: 500 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 1600 block East Palmdale Boulevard

BURGLARY: 36500 block 40th Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 100 block Sierra Court

THEFT: 39000 block Carriage Way

THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West

