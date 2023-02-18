Crimes reported for Feb. 2-3, 2023
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 39300 block 180th Street East
THEFT: 130th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 2000 block West Lingard Street
ASSAULT: 42700 block 30th Street West
ASSAULT: 45000 block Valley Central Way
ASSAULT: 44400 block 15th Street East
ASSAULT: 44700 block Redwood Avenue
ASSAULT: 45700 block Caledonia Court
ASSAULT: 600 block Trixis Avenue
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-2
ASSAULT: Andale Avenue and Pondera Street
ASSAULT: Beech Avenue and Lancaster Boulevard
BURGLARY: 100 block West Avenue L
BURGLARY: 44100 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 1600 block West Avenue J
THEFT: 4000 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 4300 block West Avenue M-12
VEHICLE THEFT: 140th Street East and Avenue F-8
VEHICLE THEFT: 1600 block West Newgrove Street
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block West Avenue J-5
VEHICLE THEFT: 43000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 43500 block 17th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Date Avenue
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 200 block West Palmdale Boulevard
ASSAULT: 3100 block East Avenue R-7
ASSAULT: 38000 block 11th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Fourth Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Larkin Avenue
ASSAULT: 38600 block 25th Street East
ASSAULT: 900 block East Avenue Q-4
ASSAULT: Avenue Q and Trade Center Drive
ASSAULT: Sixth Street East and Palmdale Boulevard
BURGLARY: 1400 block Eagle-Butte Road
ROBBERY: 41100 block Summitview Lane
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 40000 block Tesoro Lane
THEFT: 39200 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 100 block Grand Cypress Avenue
THEFT: 1200 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 2500 block East Avenue S
THEFT: 38000 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 38100 block 47th Street East
THEFT: 39100 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Allegro Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 400 block East Palmdale Boulevard
QUARTZ HILL
VEHICLE THEFT: 41400 block Yancey Lane
VEHICLE THEFT: 42100 block 45th Street West
