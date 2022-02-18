Crime map, Feb. 18, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 2, 2022

LAKE LOS ANGELES

ASSAULT: 40200 block Fieldspring Street

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 47000 block Fifth Street West

ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-2

ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J

ASSAULT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street

ROBBERY: East Nugent Street and Stanridge Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block Lowtree Avenue

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 48300 block 20th Street West

THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L

THEFT: 220th Street East and Avenue J

THEFT: 42100 block Eighth Street East

THEFT: 44500 block Denmore Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Lumber Street

LITTLEROCK

BURGLARY: 9600 block East Avenue S-12

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 37600 block 36th Street East

ASSAULT: 38400 block Sixth Street East

ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 38000 block 30th Street East

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 900 block East Avenue R

VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

