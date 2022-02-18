Crimes reported for Feb. 2, 2022
LAKE LOS ANGELES
ASSAULT: 40200 block Fieldspring Street
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 400 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 47000 block Fifth Street West
ASSAULT: 700 block West Avenue H-2
ASSAULT: 800 block East Avenue J
ASSAULT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street
ROBBERY: East Nugent Street and Stanridge Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 44500 block Lowtree Avenue
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 48300 block 20th Street West
THEFT: 1100 block West Avenue L
THEFT: 220th Street East and Avenue J
THEFT: 42100 block Eighth Street East
THEFT: 44500 block Denmore Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 2000 block Lumber Street
LITTLEROCK
BURGLARY: 9600 block East Avenue S-12
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 37600 block 36th Street East
ASSAULT: 38400 block Sixth Street East
ASSAULT: 700 block East Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 38000 block 30th Street East
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 39800 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 900 block East Avenue R
VEHICLE THEFT: 300 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
