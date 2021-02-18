2018 CrimeMap

Crimes reported for Feb. 2, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I

ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street

THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West

THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue K

VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Higbee Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Sierra Highway

LITTLEROCK

VEHICLE THEFT: 125th Street East and Avenue S

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 3400 block Watford Way

ASSAULT: 37200 block Crescent Court

ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East

ASSAULT: 38700 block 31st Street East

ASSAULT: R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) and Godde Hill Road

BURGLARY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)

BURGLARY: 38400 block Cougar Pass

ROBBERY: 2500 block Olive Drive

THEFT: 3700 block Vista Point Way

THEFT: 38600 block Kyle Place

THEFT: 3900 block Tournament Drive

THEFT: 39200 block 22nd Street West

THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West

THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West

VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Fairfield Avenue

QUARTZ HILL

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6000 block Country Lane

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.