Crimes reported for Feb. 2, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1000 block West Avenue I
ASSAULT: 1700 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 800 block East Pillsbury Street
THEFT: 43200 block 16th Street West
THEFT: 43500 block Gadsden Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 1000 block East Avenue K
VEHICLE THEFT: 44000 block Higbee Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 44500 block Sierra Highway
LITTLEROCK
VEHICLE THEFT: 125th Street East and Avenue S
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 3400 block Watford Way
ASSAULT: 37200 block Crescent Court
ASSAULT: 38400 block 10th Place East
ASSAULT: 38700 block 31st Street East
ASSAULT: R. Lee Ermey Boulevard (Avenue N) and Godde Hill Road
BURGLARY: 1200 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard (Avenue P)
BURGLARY: 38400 block Cougar Pass
ROBBERY: 2500 block Olive Drive
THEFT: 3700 block Vista Point Way
THEFT: 38600 block Kyle Place
THEFT: 3900 block Tournament Drive
THEFT: 39200 block 22nd Street West
THEFT: 39400 block 10th Street West
THEFT: 40000 block 10th Street West
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Fairfield Avenue
QUARTZ HILL
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 6000 block Country Lane
