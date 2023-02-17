Crimes reported for Feb. 1, 2023
LANCASTER
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44200 block Rucker Street
ASSAULT: Avenue K-4 and Division Street
RAPE: 44300 block Raven Lane
ROBBERY: 44200 block 10th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 43700 block Santa Rosa Circle
THEFT: 1200 block Boyden Avenue
THEFT: 1700 block East Avenue J
VEHICLE THEFT: 43600 block Fern Avenue
PALMDALE
BURGLARY: 5000 block West R. Lee Ermey Avenue (Avenue N)
THEFT: 1600 block West Avenue P-6
THEFT: 4200 block Boise Court
VEHICLE THEFT: 2700 block Chuckwagon Road
QUARTZ HILL
ASSAULT: 5000 block West Avenue L-10
