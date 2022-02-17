Crime map, Feb. 17, 2022

Crimes reported for Feb. 1, 2022

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue J-4

ASSAULT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard

ASSAULT: 300 block Langhorn Street

ASSAULT: 42200 block 32nd Street West

ASSAULT: 43700 block Adler Avenue

ASSAULT: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue

BURGLARY: 10th Street West and Avenue H-12

BURGLARY: 6500 block West Avenue L-12

THEFT: 3500 block West Avenue J-15

THEFT: 44500 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J

PALMDALE

ARSON: 37400 block 70th Street East

ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue Q

ASSAULT: 38200 block Delacour Drive

ASSAULT: 38300 block Jeanette Street

ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East

ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block 51st Street East

THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 11th Street East

THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Fifth Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.