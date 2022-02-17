Crimes reported for Feb. 1, 2022
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 1200 block East Avenue J-4
ASSAULT: 300 block East Lancaster Boulevard
ASSAULT: 300 block Langhorn Street
ASSAULT: 42200 block 32nd Street West
ASSAULT: 43700 block Adler Avenue
ASSAULT: 44800 block Gadsden Avenue
BURGLARY: 10th Street West and Avenue H-12
BURGLARY: 6500 block West Avenue L-12
THEFT: 3500 block West Avenue J-15
THEFT: 44500 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 800 block East Avenue J
PALMDALE
ARSON: 37400 block 70th Street East
ASSAULT: 1300 block East Avenue Q
ASSAULT: 38200 block Delacour Drive
ASSAULT: 38300 block Jeanette Street
ASSAULT: 38500 block Fifth Street East
ASSAULT: 39000 block 25th Street West
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 37200 block 51st Street East
THEFT FROM VEHICLE: 38700 block 11th Street East
THEFT: 3000 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
VEHICLE THEFT: 37800 block Fifth Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38200 block Fifth Street East
