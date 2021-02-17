AV Crime Map, Feb. 17, 2021

Source: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

Crimes reported for February 1, 2021

LANCASTER

ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway

VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Kettering Street

PALMDALE

ASSAULT: 36900 block Pond Avenue

ASSAULT: 38800 block Rambler Avenue

BURGLARY: 3100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard

ROBBERY: 38400 block 35th Street East

THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard

THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East

VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Carolside Avenue

VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue S

