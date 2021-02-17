Crimes reported for February 1, 2021
LANCASTER
ASSAULT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
THEFT: 44100 block Sierra Highway
VEHICLE THEFT: 2600 block East Kettering Street
PALMDALE
ASSAULT: 36900 block Pond Avenue
ASSAULT: 38800 block Rambler Avenue
BURGLARY: 3100 block West Rancho Vista Boulevard
ROBBERY: 38400 block 35th Street East
THEFT: 300 block West Palmdale Boulevard
THEFT: 37000 block 47th Street East
VEHICLE THEFT: 38700 block Carolside Avenue
VEHICLE THEFT: 600 block East Avenue S
